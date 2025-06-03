Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 2, 2, 5, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 2, 2, 5, 8, 9

(zero, two, two, five, eight, nine)

