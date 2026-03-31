Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
(zero, four, five, six, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Small railroad explosives removed from Clark County house
2
International Motors facility to be sold to defense, commercial vehicle...
3
Several dozen people give testimony about Sloopy Solar project in Clark...
4
Longtime Springfield veterinarian to retire, practice will remain open
5
Work started to build new $98.2M Springfield-Clark Career Tech Center