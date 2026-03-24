Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 4, 5, 5, 6, 7
(zero, four, five, five, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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