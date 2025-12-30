Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 1, 1, 7, 9
(zero, zero, one, one, seven, nine)
