Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 2, 4, 5, 7
(one, one, two, four, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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