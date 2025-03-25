Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 20, 25, 29, 46, 48, 49
news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

20, 25, 29, 46, 48, 49

(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Local immigration advocates urging Springfield Haitians to know rights
2
Diet, including dairy, can make big difference in healthy aging
3
English classes for immigrants expanding in Springfield
4
Clark County approves $336M annual budget, touts strong bond rating
5
Clark County organizations invited to be part of America’s 250th...