Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
20, 25, 29, 46, 48, 49
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Local immigration advocates urging Springfield Haitians to know rights
2
Diet, including dairy, can make big difference in healthy aging
3
English classes for immigrants expanding in Springfield
4
Clark County approves $336M annual budget, touts strong bond rating
5
Clark County organizations invited to be part of America’s 250th...