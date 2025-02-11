Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
9, 18, 32, 36, 42, 44
(nine, eightteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide...
2
City officials push back against racist insults to Haitians at public...
3
Donahue’s petitions invalid; 4 will run for 3 Springfield City...
4
Snow pile at Young’s Jersey Dairy keeps community guessing
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week