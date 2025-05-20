Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

In Other News

1

Food safety steps are crucial when grilling, picnicking outdoors

2

Community rallies around Poppy’s Diner in effort to keep new restaurant...

3

There’s hope for the Ferncliff fence! City, ODOT discuss road fixes for...

4

More than $1.7M in improvement projects happening in Urbana

5

Part of U.S. 40 in Clark County to close Monday for six weeks