Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 10, 16, 23, 41, 45
(four, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-five)
