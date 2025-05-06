Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 3, 7, 9, 18, 23, 27
news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

3, 7, 9, 18, 23, 27

(three, seven, nine, eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Snyder Park homeless encampment emptied; city says cleanup will take a...
2
Bored of basic fruits and veggies? Creative recipe options abound
3
Clark, Champaign high schools prepare for graduation ceremonies
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
School levies, other taxes among top local issues in Tuesday’s election