Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 8, 24, 26, 35, 40
(two, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty)
