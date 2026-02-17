Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 10, 20, 37, 48, 49
(two, ten, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Cedarville student launches civil discourse platform on LinkedIn
2
Wittenberg names visionary leader, advisor as commencement speaker
3
Springfield Mercy Health emphasizing heart health around cancer care
4
4NRS Journey to bring arena rock to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre
5
My accidental career as a horse social media agent