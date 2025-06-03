Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 5, 15, 18, 26, 47, 48
news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
