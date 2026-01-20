Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
10, 11, 22, 25, 47, 48
(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight)
