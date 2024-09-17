Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 8, 11, 13, 16, 36
(one, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-six)
