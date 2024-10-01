Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
11, 13, 21, 38, 41, 48
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
State gives Springfield schools $1.35M to help serve Haitians, other...
2
Haitians sue Trump, Vance, Musk, others in federal civil rights...
3
Springfield-Clark CTC announces 10 inductees for Hall of Fame
4
What’s happening this week: Book sale, food truck night and more
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases