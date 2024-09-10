Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

7, 8, 11, 21, 31, 47

(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-seven)

