Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
9, 17, 30, 36, 46, 47
(nine, seventeen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...
2
Mercy Health REACH Services celebrates 30 years of helping Clark...
3
Gas station, convenience store QuikTrip works on Springfield site
4
1 dead, multiple people injured after Springfield shooting
5
United Senior Services has seen increased desire for services, annual...