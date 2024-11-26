Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 16, 17, 30, 35, 41, 48
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

16, 17, 30, 35, 41, 48

(sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
United Way’s Springfield Unity Fund ready to help groups that serve...
2
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving … but don’t stress about it
3
Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana kick off holiday season with annual...
4
What’s happening this week: Dessert auction, Turkey Trot and more...
5
Southeastern school report card: Some scores down, but highest in...