Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 6, 18, 23, 34, 39, 46
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

6, 18, 23, 34, 39, 46

(six, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield students to return Tuesday after school canceled for no...
2
What’s happening this week: Theatre auditions, tree lighting, history...
3
What we know about the ongoing Frisch’s closings
4
OSU Extension: Oranges are a winter joy, and here’s how to find good...
5
$1.2M Tuttle library branch to hold soft opening Wednesday