Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-six, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
