Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

