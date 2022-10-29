Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
