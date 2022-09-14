springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)

