Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

