Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show
2
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
3
Heat wave prompts warnings to stay inside; Springfield cooling center...
4
Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s...
5
Two Clark County roadways to close for repairs today