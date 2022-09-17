Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)
