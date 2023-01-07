Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
In Other News
1
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
2
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
3
Clark County: Influenza dropping as COVID-19 cases pick up in area
4
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
5
Man charged in shooting near Springfield’s Holiday in the City...