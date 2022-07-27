springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Sheriff: ‘Support we have received keeps us strong’
2
Clark County couple married 75 years celebrated at Golden Wedding Party...
3
Hartman Rock Garden to host Tchotchke Palooza on Saturday
4
Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty
5
Identities released of 2 others dead in shooting, fire that killed...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top