Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-16-23-24-30, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Cases continue to fall in Clark County
2
Mad River Twp. police levy renewal slated for May ballot
3
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
4
Mercy Health looking to fill a number of jobs in Springfield area
5
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program