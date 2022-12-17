springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000

