Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

