Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

