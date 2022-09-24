springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

