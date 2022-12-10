springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Villa Springfield offers annual drive-thru holiday lights display
2
Longtime Springfield mayor not running for re-election: ‘Time for...
3
Clark State’s Beavercreek bookstore to close, consolidate with...
4
Springfield youth summit focuses on gun violence, steps toward healing
5
From the moon to Mars, Mason company helps mankind shoot for the stars
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top