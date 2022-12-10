Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
