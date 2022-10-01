springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

