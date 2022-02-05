Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-16-34-44-61, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(seven, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
