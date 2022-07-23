springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $660,000,000

In Other News
1
Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she...
2
Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’
3
Entire region now at ‘high’ community COVID-19 level
4
Clark County mosquito trapping reveals more West Nile Virus in...
5
7-Eleven to reduce staff, including Speedway headquarters in Enon
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top