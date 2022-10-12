Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
