Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
25-31-58-64-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-five, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Tecumseh schools collect hundreds of donations for Kentucky tornado...
2
New Carlisle woman’s family cookbook contains Ellis Island accounts...
3
These 32 people were indicted in Clark County this week
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Four indicted on money laundering charges in connection to illegal...