Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-12-21-43-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
