Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)

