springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

In Other News
1
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
2
Police levies, liquor license among issues on Clark County primary...
3
Portion of West Clark Street now shares name and image of former...
4
Habitat for Humanity hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting for...
5
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top