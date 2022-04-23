Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
