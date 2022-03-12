Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

