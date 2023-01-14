springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

In Other News
1
Man suspected of injuring, abducting women booked into Clark County...
2
Heavy police presence ends on Springfield’s west side; street reopens
3
Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘I’m asking you to break the rank’
4
McCrabb: Browning was ‘Mr. Perfect’ on and off the mound for the Reds
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top