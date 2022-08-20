Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: four)
