Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: five)
In Other News
1
8 intercollegiate student teams compete in annual solar boating...
2
Summer Arts Festival opens 56th season
3
Clark State to host events, activities in celebration of Juneteenth
4
Tornadoes peaked at 120 mph; 2 had paths more than a dozen miles long
5
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...