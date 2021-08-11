springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

