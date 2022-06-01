springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 hours ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-15-41-63-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(six, fifteen, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000

