Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-15-41-63-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(six, fifteen, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000
