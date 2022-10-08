springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000

