Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
