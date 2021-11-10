springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

09-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

