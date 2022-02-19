Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-11-50-63-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(six, eleven, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
