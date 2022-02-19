Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-11-50-63-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(six, eleven, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Health officials seeking input on health needs in Clark, Champaign...
2
Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field
3
Northeastern investigating alleged use of racial slur during basketball...
4
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads not guilty to...
5
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top